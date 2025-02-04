Chapter One: Colossians

#colossians #chapterone #Jesus #bibleteaching #history #christianity #christian #kensmythe #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham





In the first part of a series on Colossians, Ken Smythe concentrates on the first chapter. He also recalls his long association with Chartridge Mission Church, the changes he has seen over the years, and how those changes reflect England's desire for God in the present age.





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and is still located in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham, in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK. Filmed on Sunday, 29th December 2024. Join us for our Sunday service at 18:00. www.Chartridge.UK



