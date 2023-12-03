There’s One for You, Nineteen for Me, I’m the Taxman

“Should 5% appear too small, be thankful I don’t take it all.” The irony of this lyric (and the episode title with the 911 encode) is that it was likely the taxing forces themselves, or their social engineering arm, that created the message in this song. As we now know, the world’s most famous band was a Tavistock social engineering construct. It seems worth mentioning as the topic at hand is taxes, and while the majority of people dislike taxes, very few take the time to discover the authority and laws that back the taking of money from… well, everyone… for nearly everything! Is a policy enough to allow the assessment, levying and collecting of taxes, or is a law required? If a law is required, then the rules set down by law are enforceable and well defined. A policy, of course, is something altogether different. For a tax rate to be set, it follows that there must be an assessment to determine the amount to be collected. Are there laws that govern the process of assessment, or is a policy enough to get the job done legally? It turns out that asking these very basic questions will likely give you a very different comprehension of what has become “normal operating procedure”, and what is actually required by law. To be very clear, laws are enforceable with existing systems of enforcement, and they are not voluntary. A policy, on the other hand, is something altogether different. Was that policy thing just stated twice? Yes, it was, and there must be a reason for the redundancy. Since the main idea has been redundantly expressed here, there should be no reason to doubt that everyone who reads this will immediately look up the laws that set forth the legal and enforceable requirements for taxation in their area. We will close with a tax-based, socially engineered message, published to the world in the 1966 album “Revolver”, in the midst of “revolving” Paul’s.

If you drive a car, I’ll tax the street

If you try to sit, I’ll tax your seat

If you get too cold, I’ll tax the heat

If you take a walk, I’ll tax your feet

