The Lost Book of Enki Tablet XII

From Zecharia Sitchen's "The Lost Book of Enki"



Heres a synopsis from the twelfth tablet



The soil dries, plains and river valleys are resettled

Plentiful gold comes from the Lands Beyond the Seas

Anu and his spouse Antu arrive for a memorable visit

Reminiscing, the leaders realize they are Destiny’s pawns

They allocate three regions of civilization to Mankind

Pardoned by the departing Anu, Marduk remains rebellious

The First Region and space facilities are Enlilite lands

Man’s first civilization begins in the First Region (Sumer)

Marduk usurps a site to build an illicit launch tower

Frustrated by the Enlilites, Marduk seizes the Second Region

He deposes and exiles Ningishzidda (Thoth) to distant lands

He declares himself Ra, supreme god, in a new religion

He introduces Pharaonic reigns to mark a new civilization

Enlil assigns his son Ishkur to protect the metal sources

Inanna is granted dominion in the Third Region (Indus Valley)



We see Marduk building a tower, which is destroyed by other Anunnaki. This reminds me of the tower of babel and it's halt of construction by "Yahweh" by confusing the language so people couldn't communicate. The similarities are uncanny and not a coincidence.