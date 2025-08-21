In 1910, a group of industrialists met and created a report known as the Flexner Report, with the goal of replacing preventative natural medicine

In 1910, a group of industrialists got together and created a report known as the Flexner Report, with the goal of replacing preventative natural medicine - addressing the root cause instead of merely treating symptoms - with "a system that is literally designed to make us sick".

👉Do you know what happened back in 1910❓



🌎💊The Rockefeller systems pulled a fast one on humanity and no one found out…now we are one of the sickest countries in the world, that heavily relies on Big Pharma for help…



✍️The Flexner Report of 1910 was established to eliminate all forms of holistic healing. Including sound healing, vibrational healing, frequency based medicine, homeopathy, and indigenous ways of health and wellness. Follow the money!



📆In just a span of 100 years, the world has been riddled with acute and chronic disease. Autoimmune issues, birth defects, mental health pandemics and a dependency for pills, medications, chemo, and other allopathic modalities. Why? How? What?



❌The word “CURE” was abolished and now deemed “illegal” to say for many treatments. They have taken our voice, our essence, our souls and trapped us in an allopathic way of health care. More so sick care. Remember, a patient cured is a customer lost.



🔥Good news…There is another wave of awakening happening within the collective. Millions are waking up. Exploring different methods of healing from physical to spiritual. Gods plan is in full force if you haven’t noticed. Your health is everything!



