24/10/23 G-POLA OVERHEAD CIRCLING FOR NEARLY AN HOUR GROUND LEVEL

18 US code 2261 stalking with intent to harm, injure, harass, kill cause substantial emotional distress

As I write this civilised men are flying overhead trying to kill me.1984



20 Years now stalked by Northumbria Police, even won a case against NPAS (former Chief Constable Winton Keenan) in Crown court and cowards still terrorizing me. Been unlawfully arrested/sectioned, imprisoned under the mental health act by Northumbria Police in an attempt to shut me up about chemtrails. Filth desk Sargent Forth banks police station, NHS mental Health Nurse assigned to myself John Metcalf told me 'they' would leave me alone if I stopped complaining about chemtrails.

MANIAC FOLLOWS ME FROM PRIVATE LOCATION AFTER CIRCLING HOUSE FOR TEN MINUTES RATTLING ROOF TOP TILES, OVERHEAD ON STREETS FOLLOWING ME TO THE METRO QUATER A MILE AWAY, HOVERING OVERHEAD FOR MINUTES AT A TIME 10M DISTANCE. MADE 21 UNSAFE FLY REPORTS TO CAA.



MISCONDUCT REPORT VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 4813586

AIRCRAFT MOBBING/HARASSMENT STARTED WHEN I COMPLAINED TO NORTHUMBRIA POLICE COINCINDENTALLY ON THAT DAY, WHEN I VOICED CONCERN ABOUT DEMOCIDE THE CHEMTRAIL PHENOMENON.

Homogenitus man made generated clouds

15/11/23 G-RANL OVERHEAD UNSAFE FLY

10/11/23 2 JEZA OVERHEAD GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

8/11/23 G-BOHR OVERHEAD 10M DISTANCE WHEN I STEP OFF CCTV BUS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED CAA

31/10/23 G-BOHR GROUND LEVEL UNSAFE FLY REPORTED

There are no good cops: Definition of Police is to use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim

There are always risks in challenging excessive police power but the risks of not challenging it are far more dangerous even fatal. Hunter S T

28/10/23 NPAS G-POLA? NEARLY CRASHED INTO MY HOUSE 21:58HRS UNSAFE FLY REPORTED, MISCONDUCT REF VANESSA JARDINE NORTHUMBRIA POLICE: 2573397

Terrorism: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

Ironically Government agents are generally not intelligent but are given the impression that they have access to intelligence information that most are not privy, thereby creating the oxy-moron of 'intelligent government agents' R Duncan

US weapons system SATAN: Stands for silent assassination through adaptive networks. Project soul catcher.

5G stalking. United States Patent Application: 20070139247 (uspto.gov)

0002] Radio frequency directed energy (RFDE) systems are known in the art for directing high power RF, microwave and/or millimeter wave electromagnetic energy to destroy or disrupt a target. Although RFDE systems typically serve as military weapons, RFDE systems need not be limited to weapon systems. For example, RFDE systems of the present invention may be used for non-military purposes such as destroying or disrupting foreign objects, contaminants, undesirable atmospheric conditions, or other types of targets.



⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣"There exists a shadowy government with its own Air Force, its own Navy, its own fundraising mechanism, and the ability to pursue its own ideas of the national interest, free from all checks and balances, and free from the law itself." Daniel Inouye

18/7/23 20:55, 21:02 HRS LETTER HANDED IN FORTH BANKS POLICE STATION TO FRONT OFFICE 5831, TO CHIEF CONSTABLE VANESSA JARDINE 7288 NORTHUMBRIA POLICE.

⁣Dear Northumbria Police,

Please include at least the following information: - for the identification number to uniquely identify the deployment or incident etc - - Time why the helicopter was deployed on the Why the helicopter was deployed (e.g., Report of suspicious activity, missing person, traffic accident etc) Borough the helicopter was deployed to The result (e.g., person located, evidence gathered etc)

Yours,

