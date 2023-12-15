THIS is why we should LEAVE the United Nations

Glenn Beck
Dec 15, 2023
The United Nations has been covering up scandals connected to its Peacekeepers for decades and NOBODY has done anything about it. On top of this, the U.N. has clearly become a tool for global elites to force their agendas on the rest of the world. So, maybe it's time that the United States cuts ties with the globalist group. That's what Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) and Representatives Chip Roy (R-TX) and Mike Rogers (R-AL) are now proposing. Glenn reviews their plan to not just defund the U.N., but cut ties with it and its affiliated entities, like the W.H.O.
