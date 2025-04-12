MR MAHER GOES TO WASHINGTON [AND SURRENDERS] 📺 REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER [HBO]

Bill shares the details of his recent meeting with President Trump at the White House.





One strange thing that hit Maher during his visit was he heard Trump laugh, which he felt was genuine.





“Just for starters, he laughs. I’ve never seen him laugh in public, but he does, including at himself and it's not fake,” Maher recalled. “Believe me, as a comedian of 40 years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it.”





Another thing Maher was impressed by was Trump’s admission about the major sticking point over the 2020 presidential election.





“At one point, we were walking through his amazing tour of the whole [White] House, and I don't remember exactly what we were talking about, but it must have been something with the 2020 election because I know he used the word ‘lost,’” Maher said. “And I distinctly remember, saying, “Wow, I never thought I'd hear you say that.’ He didn't get mad. He is much more self-aware than he lets on in public.





“Look, I get it. It doesn't matter who he is at a private dinner with a comedian. It matters who he is on the world stage. I'm just taking it’s a positive that this person exists, because everything I've ever not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent at least on this night with this guy.”





In fact, Maher said he believes he couldn’t have been as comfortable meeting with President Bill Clinton or President Barack Obama as he was with Trump.





"I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him. And honestly, I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them," Maher said. “The way I was able to talk with Donald Trump, that’s just how it went down. Make it what you will. It’s emblematic of why the Democrats are so unpopular these days.





