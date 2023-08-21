© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UFOs ¦ Demonic Deception
Are UFOs and Aliens real? Has humanity truly come into contact with visitors from other worlds? What's the relation between UFOs and religion, the occult, and Hollywood movies? This video will expose the truth about UFOs and Aliens, and their nefarious origins.
https://youtube.com/watch?v=5DeIrlq-Vd8&feature=share