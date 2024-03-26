BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Big Tech’s CREEPY Plot to Own Your FACE | Zero Hour
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
23 views • 03/26/2024

Big Tech’s CREEPY Plot to Own Your FACE  |  Zero Hour Ep 39

Kashmir Hill, a tech reporter at the New York Times and author of "Your Face Belongs to Us," joins James Poulos to discuss facial recognition technology and the need for online privacy protections in response to advancing technology. 


If you use apps like Venmo, Facebook, and Instagram, or if you have a photo on the internet, companies like Clearview AI have scraped it and placed it in a database. Digital surveillance and artificial intelligence are becoming more widespread, all while Americans lack privacy laws at all levels of government. 


Despite resistance from these big tech companies, grassroots activism and informed advocacy can shape future legislation surrounding digital privacy. Does stepping back from the digital world allow you to regain control over your personal data? Or will big tech companies continue to own and weaponize your personal information? 

Keywords
facial recognitiondigital privacycapturing personal data
Related videos
