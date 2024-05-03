UKRAINE'S INFAMOUS BAIL-IN WALL HAS CRUMBLED (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
May 3, 2024
GLOBALISM'S BEST FOREIGN SCAM IS BUSTED
CSIS - Critical Questions by Mark F. Cancian and Chris H. Park
https://www.csis.org/analysis/what-ukraine-aid-package-and-what-does-it-mean-future-war
My last Ukraine video - GLOBALIST KLEPTOCRACY - PART TWO
(Feb 23) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHbkKWpliA8i/
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/T2iLAXZoVdaX