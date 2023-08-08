Former Badminton Player Gan Teik Chai (40) Dies due to heart attack - Malaysia (Aug'23 News) 💉

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Malaysia
Former Malaysian Badminton Player Gan Teik Chai Dies At The Age Of 40
Gan passed away suddenly on August 4, 2023, in Surabaya, Indonesia, due to a heart attack.
BY FERNANDO FONG
AUGUST 6, 2023
Former Malaysian badminton player Gan Teik Chai suddenly passed away on 4 August 2023.
He died of a heart attack in Surabaya, Indonesia, at 40.
Gan was a men’s doubles player who had partnered with Tan Bin Shen and Koo Kien Keat, among others
His highest world ranking was 12th.
The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) expressed sadness at the news.
Gan won the French International in 2004 and the Australian Open in 2009.
His sudden death shocked the badminton community.
Malaysian badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Gan’s childhood
friend, expressed his sadness over the news. He and Gan had planned to
play together next week, but now that will never happen.
One day, somewhere, we will pick up our rackets and play the sports we love again.
Chong Wei expressing his sadness.
Chong Wei added that he is grateful for the many memories they shared.
They have known each other since they were 12 years old.
From classes to training and tournaments, he said every moment with Teik Chai was filled with laughter, joy and unconditional love.
