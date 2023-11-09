BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
47 views • 11/09/2023

Report from the IDF, which says that after a 10-hour battle, Nahal forces have completely captured the 17th Hamas outpost in the Gaza Strip.

IDF:

After 10 hours of fighting; Nahal forces tonight completed the takeover of Hamas outpost 17 in the northern Gaza Strip.

The fighters of the Nahal Brigade completed an operation to take over Outpost 17, a military stronghold of the terrorist organization Hamas in western Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the takeover of the outpost, the fighters waged a battle against terrorists from the terrorist organizations Hamas and GAP who were in the outpost, both above ground and on an underground route in the area.

The fighters completed the takeover of the outpost after 10 hours of fighting, during which they eliminated terrorists, captured many weapons, uncovered terrorist tunnel shafts, including a shaft located near a kindergarten and leading to an extensive underground route.

During the takeover of the outpost, Nahal soldiers located and collected significant operative materials about the enemy's operational plans.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
