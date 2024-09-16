Award-Winning Songwriter and Pageant Victor Renews Mind in Christ Daily - Kim Gentry Meyer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“Jesus, come renew my peace of mind!” sings Kim Gentry Meyer in a beautiful song titled, “Mind of Christ.” Kim is an award-winning songwriter, poet, singer, and visual artist. She also won the title of Mrs. Massachusetts in 2020, an experience that she says gave her the confidence and the tools she needed to pursue other areas of passion. Kim discusses what she would have told her younger self about the beauty pageant world, and how young Christian women can pursue the competition without getting in over their heads and remaining focused on God’s love and truth. From Kim’s music to her poetry, she puts the grace of God’s giftings into everything she does and is committed to sharing her story with others to inspire and uplift them through music and art.
TAKEAWAYS
Invest in your kids’ talents and giftings when they’re young
Pageantry can teach young women many skills, like public speaking, etiquette, and finding their niche
Renew your mind in Christ every day to counter the lies and deception of this fallen world
When a negative thought crosses your mind, remember that God has given you a purpose with special giftings and you DO matter
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Herald album: https://bit.ly/3AAGUvt
🔗 CONNECT WITH KIM GENTRY MEYER
Website: https://www.kimgentrymeyer.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kimgentrymeyer/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimgentrymeyer
YouTube: https://bit.ly/47lrAPF
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4e7x5n6
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/