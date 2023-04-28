© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discovering the Jewish Jesus
Apr 28, 2023
"And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect." - Romans 12:2
**********************************************
**** FIND JESUS **** https://djj.show/YTFindJesus
**** BECOME A MONTHLY PARTNER **** https://djj.show/a6u
**** DONATE *** https://djj.show/rvf
**********************************************
Signup to receive Seeds of Revelation and other emails from Rabbi in your Inbox: https://djj.show/StayConnected
*****************************************************************
Turn Off Your Auto-Pilot
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oKXkYgyu4VM