DEBUNKING Alex Jones We are WINNING and Great Awakening claims part 1
End the global reset
End the global reset
99 views • 02/29/2024

I am sorry I have to do this. I do respect the work of Alex Jones but I do not respect the trying to take America back when the Bible is flat out telling us to get out of it. This is leading the flock the wrong way. And given their false illusion of a victory in the New World order is far from being defeated. They will be in time. But that is done through spiritual arms and not at the voting booth. No one ever elected has ever solved problems so we can't keep doing the same things and expecting different results.


So viewer discretion is advised because I am really quite angry in this one. I have had enough of this evil satanic US government and don't want to see it restored I want to see it finished and done with.


You could also go to my YouTube channel ROOFTOP VIDEOS which I will leave a link to make it a little easier

https://youtu.be/az7eshf2JuY?si=v7AzWAhlmFFuS1KN

alex jonesawakeningawaketelling truthfrom the bibledebunking mythbreaking informationthe factswatch videohear itthis is information
