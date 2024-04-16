BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Plexiglas Protectors - Nebraska Top Five in Congress
04/16/2024

Nebraska’s Top Five Plexiglas Protectors in Congress all want to get elected again so they can “protect” you from the next made up emergency. Remember these are the Plexiglas Protecting Idiots that acted like they were saving you from an imaginary virus that can’t go around a piece of plastic, by putting up plexiglas all over Nebraska. Here’s the Leading Loser in Nebraska during the made-up national emergency, Cheap Tricks Ricketts, he was leading by example by wearing a dirty face diaper, hiding behind his plexiglas virus shield, and looking like a stupid, pathetic, and mindless moron. Remember to vote for all the other leading Republican candidates in the Primaries on Tuesday May 14 so we are never “protected” by these clueless and corrupt Incumbent Imbeciles. KICK OUT the Plexiglas Protectors! #plexiglas #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #plexiglasprotector #protector #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #covid #covid19 #covidshield #virusshield #ppe #covidglass #nebraska #nebraskaelection #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke

