'Toxic Train Derailment Accident' Scene - "White Noise" MOVIE 2022 - Filmed in OHIO - Evil Similarities - Symbolism - Nazi Goose Step

I'm sharing this movie clip from, 'Film Trim' on YT.

This Netflix movie was filmed in various Ohio locations. Extras for the movie are experiencing some of this. Here is an article, https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/11/health/ohio-train-derailment-white-noise/index.html

The following from Wikipedia.- White Noise is a 2022 absurdist comedy-drama film, written and directed by Noah Baumbach, adapted from the 1985 novel with the same title by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach's first directed feature not to be based on an original story of his own. The film stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, and May Nivola. Set in the 1980s, the story follows the life of an academic and his family whose lives change after an air contamination accident near their home.

IMPORTANT NOTICE : - I Don't have any right for any Clip, Music or Sounds effects...All the Credit for Owners and Presentor. ©️ Warning ⚠️ Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.

