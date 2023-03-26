Game Over Bill Gates; World Leaders Decry Vaccine Genocide

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones analysis of Bill Gates, at long last being held accountable by legitimate World Leaders for his global vaccine Depopulation Agenda. Gates funding the World Health Organization through his Gates Foundation, GAVI, & UNICEF, is revealed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr to fund new mRNA Vaccines.