Ben Carson Unites With Jesuits To Promote Sunday Observance & Babylonian Education. 4th Angel Is SDA

Dr. Ben Carson to Speak at Franciscan University of Steubenville on Reforming Education in America. Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson is slated to speak at Franciscan University of Steubenville on March 6 about the need for education reform in America.





The free event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Pope St. Paul VI Event Center in the new Christ the Teacher Hall. Following his speech, Carson will participate in a question-and-answer session with audience members.





The event will be hosted by the student chapter of the Young America’s Foundation (YAF) at Franciscan University. The group’s president, Anna Myron, a junior history and political science major from Butler, Pennsylvania, said they invited Carson to campus because of his vast array of experience in the fields of medicine, politics, and education.





“Our Franciscan University YAF chapter is extremely excited to host Dr. Carson on campus. We hope both the student body and the public truly enjoys and benefits from his wisdom and experience,” Myron said.





Carson, a 2016 presidential candidate in the Republican primary and a past recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, is also the founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, whose mission is to promote the four founding principles—faith, liberty, community, and life—and to pursue common-sense solutions that challenge conventional groupthink.





Carson and his wife, Candy Carson, co-founded the Carson Scholars Fund, which recognizes young people of all backgrounds for exceptional academic and humanitarian accomplishments. The organization has awarded more than 10,000 scholars and more than $8 million in scholarships.





For nearly 30 years, Carson served as director of Pediatric Neurosurgery at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, a position he assumed when he was just 33 years old, becoming the youngest major division director in the hospital’s history.





