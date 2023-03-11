BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Belarusian President 'Lukashenko' Beautifully Lashed Out at an Arrogant American Journalist over NATO's Successes - ENG Text
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
267 views • 03/11/2023

Lukashenko beautifully lashed out at an arrogant American journalist over NATO's successes

Journalist: The war has been going on for so long! And is the Russian army so weak? We thought it was the second army in the world, and now it will lose in Ukraine.

Lukashenko: "And now you should see that it is the first army in the world, which is fighting against you Americans and Europeans, against NATO, (which is fighting through the hands of Ukrainians, but with your weapons.") And Ukrainians are not stupid; they are more talented than your NATO soldiers. And Russia fights against all your weapons and is successful in doing so.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy