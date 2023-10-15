Israeli False Flag Confirmed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enough time has passed since the supposed Hamas "attack" (Oct. 7, 2023) that information from many Israeli and Palestinian sources has absolutely confirmed that the attack as Israeli government reports, would have been impossible. Many Israeli troops were already in position two hours ahead of time, four main gates to Gaza where deliberately left open, and many other unusual activities. This video with Max Igan covers it all.