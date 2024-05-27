© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We incentivized murdering patients in hospitals”
• “If you go to the hospital and you get a positive COVID test, then the hospital gets more money.”
• “If you get put on remdesivir, the hospital gets more money.”
• “If you get put on a vent, the hospital gets more money.”
“Instead of saying, ‘You get more money when this patient’s healthy,’ we said, ‘You get more money when they die,’” testified attorney Tom Renz before the Ohio State Senate.