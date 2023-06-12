UN Agenda 21, to create widespread food and energy scarcity

Russia Ukraine Updates





"Sustainable development" is Orwellian doublespeak for the United Nations plan, also known as Agenda 21, to create widespread food and energy scarcity—and thereby a dependent neo-feudal peasant class—under the guise of "saving the environment".





From the documentary, 'Unsustainable: The UN's Agenda For World Domination'.





