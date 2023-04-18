The origin of 'the final solution' used by Bill Gates 2023-04-18 09 14 720p IMPORTANT! SPREAD! PREVENT THEIR PLANNED GLOBAL GENEDRIVE GENOCIDE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
All links used in this video RTF file with clickable linkshttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZDKvcnf1jiLXFQkkxouA3qDMYR_ZNPOv/view?usp=sharing
A Brief But Spectacular take on the future of CRISPR | PBS NewsHour
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/a-brief-but-spectacular-take-on-the-future-of-crispr
“Our Jewish interests…demand the complete destruction of Germany.”
https://odysee.com/@seekingColumbia:a/OurJewishinterestsdemandthecompletedestructionofGermany:e
“Nazi’s” Are Jews
https://odysee.com/@EverIshtarRa:e/nazis-are-jews-Konrad-Heiden:e
Malcom X warning the negro gentlemen of America about the Jews
https://odysee.com/@Commentator:e4/Malcolm-x-on-Jews-in-Harlem.--enVG2Z0DApY-:8
‘Nazi’s’ Are Jews – Liberty & Justice For All
https://libertyladydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/11/03/nazis-are-jews/
Hitler founded Israel - 1933 The Transfer Agreement zionists & nazis (aka The Haavara Agreement)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/728wqmqCP5xV/
Haavara Agreement - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haavara_Agreement
How To Show Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virus
https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Medical Doctors are Lining up in Droves to Question the COVID Narrative - Must Watch - SHARE! There is no Pandemic and there NEVER was.
https://odysee.com/@MisterNine:5/There-is-no-pandemic-medical-doctors-covid-data:7
Quotes to make true resistance grow
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/quotes-to-make-true-resistance-grow
The Final Solution – Holohoax-BestGore |
https://loveyourrace.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-final-solution-holohoax-bestgore/
zionist +"final solution" - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=zionist+%2B%22final+solution%22&source=web&img=129
National Jewish Association of Cologne Theses +"final solution" +kaufman - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=National+Jewish+Association+of+Cologne+Theses+%2B%22final+solution%22+%2Bkaufman&source=web
+mecca holier than the temple mount - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%2Bmecca+holier+than+the+temple+mount&source=web
+1897 zionist manifesto +final solution - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=%2B1897+zionist+manifesto+%2Bfinal+solution&source=web
Basel Program - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basel_Program
Final Solution - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Final_Solution
Germany Must Perish! - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germany_Must_Perish!
Holocaust denial - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holocaust_denial#Bradley_Smith_and_the_CODOH
1897 the National Jewish Association of Cologne +final solution - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=1897+the+National+Jewish+Association+of+Cologne+%2Bfinal+solution&source=web&img=3
What is the origin of the phrase Final Solution
https://odysee.com/@seekingColumbia:a/WhatistheoriginofthephraseFinalSolution:b
Forum Inside #29: Venijnige voedselindustrie - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sN8iWjGLvU4
Nazi human experimentation - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_human_experimentation
Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns
bill gates final solution - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=bill+gates+final+solution&source=web&img=90
Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations' assets under RICO and NDAA law | We the People: Your Voice in Our Government
http://web.archive.org/web/20201230002249/https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/declare-george-soros-terrorist-and-seize-all-his-related-organizations-assets-under-rico-and-ndaa-law
jesuits nazi's - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=jesuits+nazi%27s&source=web&img=104
cmFtMS5qcGc (500×246)
https://imgs.search.brave.com/h-0Xn1nQpED7E9oU4bKLc-pYSA48ZD8AfE_yw_J-ADw/rs:fit:500:246:1/g:ce/aHR0cHM6Ly9pMC53/cC5jb20vd3d3Lm9y/Z29uaXNlYWZyaWNh/LmNvbS9pbWFnZXMv/MTEwNzEzcGVudGFn/cmFtMS5qcGc
holohoax blue walls - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/images?q=holohoax+blue+walls&source=web
Zzc1OS5qcGc (548×487)
https://imgs.search.brave.com/r9ZJjhpINBhGPf45wkQ3JUNzRjlU6-y9w8nzPtwoTIU/rs:fit:548:487:1/g:ce/aHR0cHM6Ly9jaWdw/YXBlcnMuZmlsZXMu/d29yZHByZXNzLmNv/bS8yMDEzLzExL2lt/Zzc1OS5qcGc