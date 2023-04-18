BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The origin of 'the final solution' used by Bill Gates 2023-04-18 09 14 720p IMPORTANT! SPREAD! PREVENT THEIR PLANNED GLOBAL GENEDRIVE GENOCIDE
642 views • 04/18/2023

All links used in this video RTF file with clickable linkshttps://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZDKvcnf1jiLXFQkkxouA3qDMYR_ZNPOv/view?usp=sharing

A Brief But Spectacular take on the future of CRISPR | PBS NewsHour

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/a-brief-but-spectacular-take-on-the-future-of-crispr

“Our Jewish interests…demand the complete destruction of Germany.”

https://odysee.com/@seekingColumbia:a/OurJewishinterestsdemandthecompletedestructionofGermany:e

“Nazi’s” Are Jews

https://odysee.com/@EverIshtarRa:e/nazis-are-jews-Konrad-Heiden:e

Malcom X warning the negro gentlemen of America about the Jews

https://odysee.com/@Commentator:e4/Malcolm-x-on-Jews-in-Harlem.--enVG2Z0DApY-:8

‘Nazi’s’ Are Jews – Liberty & Justice For All

https://libertyladydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/11/03/nazis-are-jews/

Hitler founded Israel - 1933 The Transfer Agreement zionists & nazis (aka The Haavara Agreement)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/728wqmqCP5xV/

Haavara Agreement - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haavara_Agreement

How To Show Lockdowns Are Killing More People Than The Virus

https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/21/how-to-show-americans-lockdowns-are-killing-more-people-than-the-virus/

Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance

Medical Doctors are Lining up in Droves to Question the COVID Narrative - Must Watch - SHARE! There is no Pandemic and there NEVER was.

https://odysee.com/@MisterNine:5/There-is-no-pandemic-medical-doctors-covid-data:7

Quotes to make true resistance grow

https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/quotes-to-make-true-resistance-grow

The Final Solution – Holohoax-BestGore |

https://loveyourrace.wordpress.com/2013/08/08/the-final-solution-holohoax-bestgore/

zionist +"final solution" - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=zionist+%2B%22final+solution%22&source=web&img=129

National Jewish Association of Cologne Theses +"final solution" +kaufman - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=National+Jewish+Association+of+Cologne+Theses+%2B%22final+solution%22+%2Bkaufman&source=web

+mecca holier than the temple mount - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=%2Bmecca+holier+than+the+temple+mount&source=web

+1897 zionist manifesto +final solution - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/search?q=%2B1897+zionist+manifesto+%2Bfinal+solution&source=web

Basel Program - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basel_Program

Final Solution - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Final_Solution

Germany Must Perish! - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germany_Must_Perish!

Holocaust denial - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holocaust_denial#Bradley_Smith_and_the_CODOH

1897 the National Jewish Association of Cologne +final solution - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=1897+the+National+Jewish+Association+of+Cologne+%2Bfinal+solution&source=web&img=3

What is the origin of the phrase Final Solution

https://odysee.com/@seekingColumbia:a/WhatistheoriginofthephraseFinalSolution:b

Forum Inside #29: Venijnige voedselindustrie - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sN8iWjGLvU4

Nazi human experimentation - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_human_experimentation

Nazi eugenics - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nazi_eugenics

Gene drive - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive#Bioethics_concerns

bill gates final solution - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=bill+gates+final+solution&source=web&img=90

Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations' assets under RICO and NDAA law | We the People: Your Voice in Our Government

http://web.archive.org/web/20201230002249/https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/declare-george-soros-terrorist-and-seize-all-his-related-organizations-assets-under-rico-and-ndaa-law

jesuits nazi's - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=jesuits+nazi%27s&source=web&img=104

cmFtMS5qcGc (500×246)

https://imgs.search.brave.com/h-0Xn1nQpED7E9oU4bKLc-pYSA48ZD8AfE_yw_J-ADw/rs:fit:500:246:1/g:ce/aHR0cHM6Ly9pMC53/cC5jb20vd3d3Lm9y/Z29uaXNlYWZyaWNh/LmNvbS9pbWFnZXMv/MTEwNzEzcGVudGFn/cmFtMS5qcGc

holohoax blue walls - Brave Search

https://search.brave.com/images?q=holohoax+blue+walls&source=web

Zzc1OS5qcGc (548×487)

https://imgs.search.brave.com/r9ZJjhpINBhGPf45wkQ3JUNzRjlU6-y9w8nzPtwoTIU/rs:fit:548:487:1/g:ce/aHR0cHM6Ly9jaWdw/YXBlcnMuZmlsZXMu/d29yZHByZXNzLmNv/bS8yMDEzLzExL2lt/Zzc1OS5qcGc


Keywords
murderworldvaccinegenocideglobalcyber attackwhodepopulationbilderbergmartial lawbill gatesresetcrisprfinal solutionwefgene drivecovidtedros adhanommrnaklaus schwabvon der leyencatastrophic contagionenterovirus
