Clear Demonstration That The Sun Is Local

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
.....Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes. People who claim this is an optical illusion of some sort, are themselves, delusional... fully detached from reality...unable to think for themselves....they live in a fantasy land, created by witches and warlocks and wizards and such... they offer only endless excuses for why you shouldn't trust your own senses, your own logic, and your own common sense.