Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 10, 2024 – New study proves that jabbed humans are WALKING BIOWEAPONS that shed toxins to others nearby

- International Audience and Personal Background (0:03)

- Breaking News and Study on Vaccine Shedding (0:23)

- Introduction of New Language Model Tools at Natural News (0:40)

- Increased Publishing Frequency and Future Developments (0:55)

- Discussion on the United Healthcare CEO Shooting Suspect (1:13)

- Analysis of the Daniel Penny Case and Vaccine Science (1:31)

- Google's Quantum Computing Breakthrough and Its Implications (1:51)

- Geopolitical Analysis and Future Predictions (2:14)

- Interview with Todd Pittner, Corey Andrew Lot, and Jim Gale (2:34)

- Strategies for Implementing Solutions and Overcoming Challenges (2:58)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (3:20)

- Influence of Sponsorship and Contracts on Public Figures (3:40)

- Loyalty to Higher Values and the Role of Independent Media (4:04)

- Breaking the Spell and Claiming Divine Power (4:26)

- Local Solutions and the Role of Independent Media (4:46)

- Natural Intelligence and the Role of Technology (5:08)

- The Role of AI and Natural Intelligence (5:26)

- The War for Natural Intelligence and Local Action (5:48)

- The Importance of Local Community and Natural Systems (6:08)

- The Role of Technology in Enhancing Natural Systems (6:27)

- The Importance of Local Community and Natural Systems (6:46)





