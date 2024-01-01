Create New Account
6 months old dog tries to drag her body forward step by step to find food in new year party
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago

Pets in Love


Dec 25, 2023


Credit to: defensoresanimalespty

At 6 months old, the poor dog wandered on the street with half of his body disabled. When the rescue team arrived, what they saw was just a small dog on a long and wide road. She tried to drag her body forward step by step!

Maybe she's looking for food and water!


Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.


Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers


Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!


If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQL1CMbnNcc

