Live Chat with Paul; -169- Balloons listening to your mobile + Gravity research + UFOman delusion

wow they given me edit back.. see new chapter updates below







Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)

(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!





(rough time locations)

[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show

[00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFOman loves tubes and bugs and are we

being lied too about spy balloons ease dropping Paul checks on

the science + Gravity research for the quest of hover craft and more!

[00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits

[00:11:00] (1d) Paul talks about re-doing his debunk on the Dr Leir Turkey Alien

footage

[00:13:17] (2) Topic Begins - Start with UFOman latest shilling UFO videos

a cylinder then a cowboy hat one.

[00:18:22] (2b) First is it a solid straight craft as claimed or solar tube balloon

[00:26:00] (2c) Paul checks the wind speeds for MN = Minnesota to see if its 25 @mph

at any point of the whole day.. normally they do hours weather balloons? Paul debunks

it on that info.. max speed for that day 12 mph! morning to afternoon down to 4mph

[00:47:00] (2d) Reads comments.. Paul saw earlier Gabbers comment also saying solar balloon but it now seems deleted!'

[00:52:41] (3) UFOman large UFO shaped like a hat is analzed by Paul who says its just

motion blur of a insect closer to the camera moving faster then CMOS sensor can store

[01:00:00] (3b) Paul looks up comparison images to show why its a insect

[01:13:00] (3c) Comparing insects to live cam of bee hives at Pauls place

[01:30:40] (4) Aerogel Material what is it and what its use?

[01:38:54] (5) Sean Cahill loves creampies on the moon with aliens

[01:48:35] (6) Pointless owning a DRONE in New Zealand the rules banned

it everywhere !!!

[01:58:00] (7) Did Gov cover up Chinese Spy Balloons? are they lying about them

collecting Information from US citizen from it? Paul looks at the science of hacks

and exploits into wireless radio waves and apps

[02:03:00] (7b) Paul says this proves gov lies and why disclosure on UFOs and Aliens

will never happen.. it was all about getting more funding from congress and you

gullible UFO folks are conned again HAHA and you listen to those fake talking heads

and pay them money over me!!!

[02:11:00] (7c) Paul recalls seeing headlines that Chinese get get mobile data

but cant find news clip.. and thinks its just fake news again

[02:22:00] (7d) So what are confirmed known hacks for 5G and 4g as off 2018 to now

Paul goes over what the balloons could do and can see none of those happened.

with chinese balloons

[02:48:00] (7e) The simplest way to hack a phone and calls without a balloon

a general overview list not a how to

[03:20:00] (8) What is FIVE Eyes and they want to decode all your devices!!! so whos watching the watchers?? how it can be misused and abused!

[03:24:54] (9) 1950s personal Lifter craft like the flyboard jet and hover cars of the future

[03:48:00] (10) Gravity Research and the LAB with Alien Scientist

[04:08:00] (10b) Paul shows example where science can be different to what

is perceived by the users - Electron Flow does it exist even if can see it?

and which direction is it really flowing?

[04:29:00] (10c) Warp Drive or EM drive was proven did not work?

[04:49:30] (10d) Is the ION Lifter drone Legit.. Paul see now some deception but

the fan is small and could be partly used for steering or air flow for ions

[05:22:00] (10e) Weaknesses in Peer Review.. as having one PHD say he peer

reviewed an experiment is not enough

[05:30:00] (11) Resume the Gravity segment next live show but round off

see the comments on Martins show with the Mark Sokol Lab guy FalconSpace

[05:31:00] (12) Paul sums up about an Russian Scientist and his views on what might

work from all he has read on the science topic and Tesla research





Paul warps up for the night....

cheers Paul.









Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group





All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!

https://linktr.ee/totclinks

our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com

*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low

as $1 a month then thanks very much ***





ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education

a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.