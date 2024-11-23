BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tesstamona: Resisting the Algorithm Ghetto & Our Technetronic Future
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & Empire
394 followers
82 views • 6 months ago

Tesstamona discusses her music, the Algorithm Ghetto, our technetronic fate, staying human, and breaking out of the digital concentration camp.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors


**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics


Tesstamona Websites

LinkTree https://linktr.ee/tesstamona

Substack https://mementomorialchemy.substack.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/tesstamona

Bandcamp https://tesstamona.bandcamp.com

X https://x.com/Tesstamona

Algorithm Ghetto by Tesstamona https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG1X4RM7iNw

Edwin Black: The Algorithm Ghetto, Cashless Society & Newgenics https://geopoliticsandempire.com/2020/06/10/edwin-black-the-algorithm-ghetto-cashless-society-newgenics-149


About Tesstamona

Tesstamona is poet, musician, gypsy dissident, and dystopian sound alchemist.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpmusicnwonew world ordersmart citiesarttechnocracyelon musktranshumanismgreat resetcbdcs15 minute citiesalgorithm ghetto
