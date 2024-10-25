🌿 Impact Of Windows And Plants On Office Job Satisfaction 🪟✨

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
😲🤔 Did you know your office environment could impact your work happiness?
🤝👩 Dr. Tina Marie (Waliczek) Cade, a Professor of Horticulture at Texas State University, uncovered something surprising 🌱
🎶 https://tinyurl.com/46zpj534
🕵️♀️ After studying whether having a window, a plant, both, or neither affects job satisfaction, the results are in: Employees feel happiest with just a window or a plant 🪴
💡 Interesting twist: For many, especially men, having a plant 🌿 is just as good as having a window 🌞.
😍😊 Who knew a little greenery could make such a big difference?
😎🌾 Could adding a plant to your workspace be the key to feeling happier and more productive?
🧑💻🌱 Let us know your thoughts by commenting below 💬👇
🎞 Or learn more about this study with Tina Marie by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📎👆