Digital ID, what it means...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The whole world is being digitalized, what`ll it mean for us? In this documentary international experts such as Edward Snowden, Arno Wellens, and Catherine Austin Fitts express their serious concerns and criticisms. It compiles a range of facts and opinions, creating a shocking picture of the future of mankind. A crystal-clear narrative that can't be ignored.