Disintegration of a rare Ukrainian M577 command vehicle, used as an Ammo carrier

Disintegration of a rare Ukrainian M577 command vehicle (based on the M113 armored personnel carrier) by an FPV drone, Kursk region.
Judging by the abnormally powerful detonation, the enemy used its command and staff vehicle as an ammunition carrier. This is already the second command and staff vehicle of this type lost by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.