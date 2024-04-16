Savanah Hernandez: What our American cities are starting to look like.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Looking for a date in NYC? There are hundreds of single military age men in NYC parks just looking for a fine American woman to wed. The park is overrun with illegal aliens looking for work. Or handouts. Every town is a border town.
Welcome to the United States where our city parks are being overrun by illegal immigrant men. The city of NY is set to spend $12 billion through 2025 to take care of these men | @FrontlinesTPUSA