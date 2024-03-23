BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Road We're Heading Down
Knoark
Knoark
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 03/23/2024

I'm so tired of all the people being divided,
by the ones who stand to profit from that state.
Think back through your life as far as you remember.
And tell me, has it always been this way?

Can you tell me what you're doing?
Can you tell me where you've been?
Don't you see this road we're heading down?
Is this what you want, my friend?

I'm so tired of all the people and their fighting,
over things that never even seem to last.
Think back through your life as far as you remember.
And tell, which of them is even left.

Can you tell me what you're doing?
Can you tell me where you've been?
Don't you see the road we're heading down?
Is this what you want, my friend?
Can't you see what I'm doing?
Can't you see where I've been?
Cause I can see the road we're heading down.
And I know where it ends.

Keywords
revolutionmusicsong
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy