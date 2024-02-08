Quo Vadis





Feb 7, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for February 6, 2024





Thank you!





Our Lady's message to Pedro follows here:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to Me.





Do not cross your arms.





Give your best in the mission that the Lord has entrusted to you and you will have the Heaven as your reward.





Ye are walking towards a future of great confusion and division and many will lose the true faith.





Whatever happens, remain ye faithful to the true Church of My Jesus.





Do not allow the mire of false doctrines to drag you into the eternal abyss.





Seek strength in prayer, in the Gospel and in the Eucharist.





Flee ye from everything that is contrary to the Gospel and remember ye that only in the lessons of the past will you find the strength for your journey towards Heaven.





Be careful lest ye be deceived.





In God, there is no half-truth.





Testify ye with your own life that ye are of the Lord and that the things of the world are not for you. Courage! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's had a similar Message for Pedro Regis on January 21, 2023.





That message follows here:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Doors will open and the enemies will advance.





Your weapon of defence is the truth.





Give the best of yourselves and you will be victorious.





There is no victory without a cross.





Courage!





You are not alone.





I am your Mother and I will be with you although you do not see Me.





Turn ye away from the world and live ye towards the Paradise for which you were uniquely created.





Be honest in your acts.





God knows your hearts.





Be watchful.





Difficult times will come and only those who love and defend the truth will remain firm in the faith.





Onward!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3X31DWN-O8