Light Language Starseed Activation From Andromeda and Arcturus Plus More Starseed Expansion
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
3 views • 03/22/2023

Where 3 come together...magic happens! 🌟 LOL! 😉 This is a replay of our recentlive discussion about some fascinating topics and deep dive questions. Panel

discussion topics with Lightstar, Indigo Angel, and Pink Bella Aloha! Light

Language Activation is included from Andromeda and Arcturus as well...so enjoy

that as well, as we continue to share about our upcoming Starseed Expansion

Course. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar 👽✨ STARSEED EXPANSION 👽✨ AND

ADVANCED LEVELS OF CONSCIOUSNESS COURSE. Learn more about the class content

and the galactivations, upgrades, clearings, and activation that you will all

receive from this stellar course! Look forward to seeing you there! 💛

Lightstar 🏫 DETAILS & VIEW FULL COURSE OUTLINE

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/st... 🌐 ENROLL IN STARSEED EXPANSION COURSE

https://learn.indigoangel222.com/cour... 10 LIVE CALLS THAT INCLUDE 20 HOURS

OF CONTENT: ~ 6 Galactic Classes ~ 3 Galactic Activations ~ 1 Panel Discussion

Q&A; WHO'S TEACHING: @IndigoAngel @AlohaPinkBella888 @Lightstarcreations WHEN:

March 31, April 1, April 2, April 3 2023 WHERE: ONLINE LIVE WEBINAR CLASSES 🎴

2ND EDITION MAGICAL DIMENSIONS AND/OR CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECKS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All

Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do... 💲 (Patreon)

https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea... LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐

(Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com ✨(Sessions)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se... 🛒 (Shop)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh... 🎨 (Art Gallery)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar... 🎴 (Oracle Decks)

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or... JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE

ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th... VIDEO PLATFORMS:

▶️ (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh... ▶️ (BRIGHTEON)

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig... ▶️ (ODYSEE)

https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations ▶️ (RUMBLE)

https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) / lightstarcreations 🌎

SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE: Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/ https://anomalistdesign.com/



Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
