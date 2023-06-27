08 A pair of ancient giant trees brought down by flood and wind on the bank of the Swan River, to my sadness MVI_2310,2035merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
01 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4979c710-696b-462a-9b59-1e54088036c5
02 here: https://www.brighteon.com/db4fa89c-49b7-4205-8133-e2776cf9d496
03 here: https://www.brighteon.com/460f3162-af0d-4106-b0de-79e21996a0b1
04 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ee081f7d-3e38-448a-8651-b1236e2afeb8
05 here: https://www.brighteon.com/500503aa-f3c0-4a2b-9651-d4f641bab83b
06 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f7b9c80a-97ce-4ff1-9836-f849e97cbdfe
07 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3bc4f218-e729-459a-9c90-d447bb5a63d8
This pair of arboreal matriarchs have long graced the edge of the Swan River here in Viveash, only to succumb together, their roots intertwined in loving embrace, to the loosening effect of a long flood and wind. A Eucalypt and a Casuarina.
18 months later, only the suckers at the base of the eucalypt are still alive, but doing well, and likely to become a giant again, stabilising this section of the damaged river bank, eventually.