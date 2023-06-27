BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
08 A pair of ancient giant trees brought down by flood and wind on the bank of the Swan River, to my sadness MVI_2310,2035merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
41 views • 06/27/2023

01 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4979c710-696b-462a-9b59-1e54088036c5

02 here: https://www.brighteon.com/db4fa89c-49b7-4205-8133-e2776cf9d496

03 here: https://www.brighteon.com/460f3162-af0d-4106-b0de-79e21996a0b1

04 here: https://www.brighteon.com/ee081f7d-3e38-448a-8651-b1236e2afeb8

05 here: https://www.brighteon.com/500503aa-f3c0-4a2b-9651-d4f641bab83b

06 here: https://www.brighteon.com/f7b9c80a-97ce-4ff1-9836-f849e97cbdfe

07 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3bc4f218-e729-459a-9c90-d447bb5a63d8

This pair of arboreal matriarchs have long graced the edge of the Swan River here in Viveash, only to succumb together, their roots intertwined in loving embrace, to the loosening effect of a long flood and wind. A Eucalypt and a Casuarina.

18 months later, only the suckers at the base of the eucalypt are still alive, but doing well, and likely to become a giant again, stabilising this section of the damaged river bank, eventually.

Keywords
environmentclimatetreesflooding
