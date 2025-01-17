Welcome to The Ingenious Engineering Behind the Panama Canal, the podcast that takes you behind the scenes of one of the greatest engineering marvels in history. I’m Jeffrey Prather, and today, we’re diving into the story of how determination, ingenuity, and human resilience turned a dream into reality—connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Panama Canal.

In this episode, we’ll uncover:

The challenges and setbacks faced during the construction of the canal.

The groundbreaking engineering solutions that made it possible.

The lasting impact of the canal on global trade and travel.