BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Catholic Manhood Discussions: Positive Stories About The CMCS Men’s Forums.
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 03/12/2024

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

Many of you have attended our Men’s Forums in recent years, with this discussion listen about the benefits and experiences or memories from the Forum that touched our lives.

The Keynote will be Father Dan Brandt. Chicago Police Dept. Chaplain.

The unique aspect of our Forums has been the group discussions, as the guy’s thrive on connecting the dots with each other about how we as men are to live out our Catholic virtues. For this reason Forum seating is limited to 100 seats to facilitate discussion opportunity.

Click here to register for the event. See you there!


Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligioncatholicmanhoodforumbreakfastfrank-j-casellacatholic-men-chicago-southland
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy