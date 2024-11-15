Healing from Lyme Disease and Mold Toxicity: Heather Sklar Sunderland’s Journey & Insights

Join Mayim Vega on the Arukah Holistic Podcast as she interviews Heather Sunderland, a board-certified functional health coach dedicated to helping people heal from complex, chronic illnesses like Lyme disease and mold toxicity. After suffering from undiagnosed illness for 28 years, Heather found healing and now empowers others to reclaim their health by addressing root causes and removing barriers to healing. In this conversation, Heather shares her personal journey, insights on chronic illness recovery, and her latest programs, including her one-on-one coaching, her upcoming "Navigating Mold & CIRS" course for practitioners launching in January 2025, and free webinars on Mold Toxicity and CIRS.





🌟 Don’t Miss This Opportunity! 🌟

Heather and co-instructor Bobbi McGrath are hosting a FREE webinar: Unlock the Secrets to Identifying Mold Toxicity & CIRS in Your Clients, designed for health practitioners looking to understand mold-related illnesses and support their clients effectively.

🗓️ Date: Monday, Nov. 11th, 2024

🕖 Time: 7 pm Eastern | 4 pm Pacific

👉 Register Here: https://navigatingmoldandcirs.com/





Topics Discussed:





Heather’s personal journey of recovering from chronic Lyme disease and mold toxicity

Her insights on regenerative healing and root-cause approaches

Guidance for individuals struggling with complex health issues

Details on Heather's 15-module course on Navigating Mold & CIRS for practitioners

Connect with Heather:





Website: https://healthcoachingbyheather.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/heathersunderland842





Upcoming Events:





Heather’s "Navigating Mold & CIRS" course for practitioners begins live on January 6, 2025.

Free webinars on Mold Toxicity and CIRS to help practitioners identify clients with mold toxicity. Register at https://navigatingmoldandcirs.com/









