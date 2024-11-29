Is Francis really the pope? — The debate

76 views • 6 months ago

The following articles argue that Francis is not the pope because he is a public heretic. Some of the articles also deal with common objections raised against this thesis.

Francis is not the pope due to heresy

Is Francis really the pope? — The debate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.