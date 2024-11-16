BIG CHANGES 🪪 COMING TO OUR ELECTIONS

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are going to turn our voting system on its head. What will Digital IDs have to do with it?





IT'S ALL ABOUT YOUR CONSENT





🚨BREAKING: The Central Bank of Ghana is launching their Central Bank Digital Currency on Hedera





This comes after the Kenyan stock exchange joined Google, Boeing, Dell and IBM on the HBAR governing council.





Up to $120 Billion USD worth of Ghana‘s currency Cedi could be traded on Hedera every year by 2030





https://x.com/oroogle/status/1857142048047980832





🚨BREAKING: President Trump and the upcoming Department of Government Efficiency (

@doge

) are exploring a federal Blockchain based election voting and identity verification system





According to sources familiar with the matter, the system will be built in partnership between X, Cardano, Hyperledger and Hedera.





Legislation will federally require all states to implement the „eVote“ platform to ensure election integrity across all of the United States.





According to the source, President Trump insists on implementing a system to eliminate voter fraud as he fears foul play in 2028.





Hedera has already been recognised by the @StateDept and @WHITEHOUSE for their commitment to advance democracy





https://x.com/oroogle/status/1857094541221728653