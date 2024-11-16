BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BIG CHANGES 🪪 COMING TO OUR ELECTIONS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
109 views • 6 months ago

Donald Trump and Elon Musk are going to turn our voting system on its head. What will Digital IDs have to do with it?


Discover more at: https://futureforecastinggroup.com/


LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/future-forecasting-group


Stay Informed – Like and Subscribe! MORE Is Coming Your Way!


● To see more projects from our remote viewers, please visit:


○ Daz Smith

Photography Website: http://www.dazsmithphotography.com/

RemoteViewed Website: https://www.remoteviewed.com/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@RemoteViewed


○ Dennis Nappi ll

The Seiker Podcast/6Sense Media: https://www.6sensemedia.net/the-seiker-podcast

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TruthSeiker


○ Nyiam

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nyiam

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Nyiamtv


○ Edward Riordan

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EdwardRiordanRemoteViewing

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@erviewer


#cryptoviewing #futureforcastinggroup #FFG #remoteviewing #predictions #news #remoteviewers #DickAllgire #DazSmith #EdwardRiordan #NyiamVendryes #DennisNappiII #SeanMahoney #CourtneyWheaton #NotFinancialAdvice


Source: https://youtu.be/cBalp--R9gU


A comment left on Odysee:


Infowarschannel

1 hour ago


We are reaching out to share an urgent update from the office of Donald Trump, the 45th and 47th President of the United States. we are on the brink of a significant announcement regarding NESARA, which will be made in the coming weeks.


As we prepare for this monumental reset, it is essential that everyone takes proactive steps to ensure their Financial safety and well-being.


To safeguard your financial future, it is critical to transition to QFS banking as soon as possible. I'm glad we still have informed Patriots who pay attention to details. Quantum banking is the future and the future is now. Contact Derek Johnson for more inquiries and assistance.

Telegram t.me/Rattletraps1776.

Gmail: [email protected]


IT'S ALL ABOUT YOUR CONSENT


🚨BREAKING: The Central Bank of Ghana is launching their Central Bank Digital Currency on Hedera


This comes after the Kenyan stock exchange joined Google, Boeing, Dell and IBM on the HBAR governing council.


Up to $120 Billion USD worth of Ghana‘s currency Cedi could be traded on Hedera every year by 2030


https://x.com/oroogle/status/1857142048047980832


🚨BREAKING: President Trump and the upcoming Department of Government Efficiency (

@doge

) are exploring a federal Blockchain based election voting and identity verification system


According to sources familiar with the matter, the system will be built in partnership between X, Cardano, Hyperledger and Hedera.


Legislation will federally require all states to implement the „eVote“ platform to ensure election integrity across all of the United States.


According to the source, President Trump insists on implementing a system to eliminate voter fraud as he fears foul play in 2028.


Hedera has already been recognised by the @StateDept and @WHITEHOUSE for their commitment to advance democracy


https://x.com/oroogle/status/1857094541221728653

elon muskpresident donald john trumpdigital idmulti pronged offensivefuture forecasting group
