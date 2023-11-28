US Navy Medical Officer Exposes DoD Reports of Surge in Cardiac Problems Post COVID-19 Vax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Navy Medical Officer Exposes DoD Reports of Surge in Cardiac Problems Post COVID-19 Vaccination
U.S. Navy Medical Officer Exposes Defense Department Data Showing Alarming Increase in Heart-Related Issues Among Pilots Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Myocarditis Up by 151%, Heart Failure by 973%
full story: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/11/u-s-navy-medical-officer-exposes-defense-department/