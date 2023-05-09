BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Tragedy of Gender Confusion - The Campaign to Indoctrinate and Confuse Biological Reality
Deception By Omission
Deception By Omission
20 views • 05/09/2023

A treatment of this heavily pushed ideology showing how they are indoctrinating youth to accept confused definitions of our biological reality. Using excerpts from their own presentations, and showing snippets from Bruce "Caitlyn" Jenner, Ellen Page becoming Elliot, the Equality Act, impact on woman's sports and more including stories from those who have rejected this gender confusion after having made the change with hormone therapy, surgery, counseling etc.

An honest and comprehensive look at the assault on our children and youth with a Christian oriented emphasis on the resolution.

Keywords
child abusegender confusiongender dysphoriagender identitytransequality actpolitics and current eventstransgender agendaattack on familyyouth indoctrinationwoman athletes
