Playing God | Investigation Into Medical Democide In The UK
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
12 months ago

Playing God documentary will be released online, April 22, 2024.

Award winning directors, Naeem Mahmood & Ash Mahmood. Co-producers Phil Graham & Jacqui Deevoy.

This heartbreaking documentary looks at the system and touches a number of family's stories.

The UK doesn't allow for euthanasia but somehow they have been carrying out the deaths of many family members, first with the Liverpool Care Pathway until 2014. It was considered at the time, too cruel and "was ended".

Then the NHS revamped the protocol to NG31.

In April 2020 the protocol got revamped again and now called NG163, but was essentially the LCP. It then morphed into NG191.

Who is directing this democide? Why is no one being tried for this?

Share this podcast. Support this independent production.


Crowdfunder: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/playing-god


Trailer: https://playinggod.uk/trailer/


X: https://x.com/JacquiDeevoy1


X: https://x.com/PlayingGodUK



healthmoviedeathgodmurderpodcastlifeukdoctorhospitaldocumentarynurseplayingcoviddeevoy
