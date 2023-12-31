Create New Account
Why are so many Americans dying early?
Published 2 months ago

The FDA commissioner is blaming smoking and bad diet, but that's ludicrous, according to Dr. Pierre Kory.

He says, "Something happened in the middle of COVID that thou shalt not speak its name."

"The scale of dying is incredible ... In the nine months of this year, it's like 158,000 Americans died more than expected. That's more than all wars combined since Vietnam."

