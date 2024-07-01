TV STAR KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED BREAST CANCER

REST IN PEACE LIZZY MUSI.

https://www.facebookDOTcom/lizzymusiracing

https://www.instagramDOTcom/lizzymusi/

###

"Checking some nitrous jets over in Austrailia 🐨#normajeane #downunder #nitrous #camaro"

February 20, 2023

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/Co6aXspjMUR/?hl=en

###

"Scan results"

November 14, 2023

https://www.facebookDOTcom/lizzymusiracing/posts/pfbid0yP2MmK6hV47hWXZuJ2PCNLW8HFAMhRvz5xdrMPrGKHngbbRaJ1y64najZmL2YMdpl

###

'Street Outlaws' star Lizzy Musi dies of breast cancer at 33

The TV star revealed in April 2023 that she was diagnosed with stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer.

"Lizzy Musi, a race car driver who starred in the Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," has died a little more than a year after being diagnosed with stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer. She was 33.





Musi passed away June 27 at her North Carolina home with her family by her side, her father, fellow street racer Pat Musi, announced on Facebook.





"Surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight. Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle," he wrote.





Lizzy Musi revealed news of her cancer diagnosis on Instagram in April 2023.





"Hey Everyone, I haven’t been able to have much time to post due to an unexpected life change. A few days ago I have been Diagnosed with Triple Negative Stage 4 Breast Cancer that has moved to my lymph nodes to my liver," she wrote."

https://www.todayDOTcom/health/lizzy-musi-dies-street-outlaws-rcna159512

###





"U.S. TRAVEL POLICY REQUIRING VACCINATION

By U.S. EMBASSY IN CANBERRA

3 MINUTE READ

OCTOBER 26, 2021

Today, the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced details of the new vaccination policy that will go into effect for international travelers on November 8. As of that date, foreign national air travelers to the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to the United States.





This policy prioritizes public health, protecting U.S. citizens and residents as well as those who come to visit us. Because it puts public health first, exceptions to this policy will be extremely limited: including children under 18 and certain individuals in countries where vaccines are not yet readily accessible.





The updated travel guidelines also include new protocols around testing. To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travelers – whether U.S. Citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to test within one day of departure.





For those who are vaccinated, the testing requirement remains three days before their flight. Ensure that you are ready to travel internationally and return by reviewing the information at COVID-19 Traveler Information (state.gov ) and at cdc.gov .





The CDC has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those approved by the FDA as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO). Approved vaccines include Janssen/J&J, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covishield, BIBP/Sinopharm, and Sinovac.





This policy will allow the resumption of regular international travel for those who are fully vaccinated. Families and friends can see each other again, and tourists can visit our national parks and famous landmarks. This policy will further boost economic recovery across the United States, and we are pleased to see it go into effect on November 8."

https://web.archive.org/web/20230804092510/https://au.usembassy.gov/u-s-travel-policy-requiring-vaccination/





###

The Great White Buffalo - Ted Nugent

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=OiwpboZWVmM