Minority voters ‘completely disenchanted’ with the Democrats
16 views • 11/10/2023

Political journalist John Fund says he believes former president Donald Trump’s support among minority voters is higher than the traditional Republican. “One of the reasons for that is not so much that they are becoming Republicans, but they are completely disenchanted with the Democrats who they feel take them for granted,” he told Sky News host James Morrow. According to the latest New York Times/Siena poll, President Biden is trailing former president Donald Trump in five of the six most important battleground states. Mr Fund noted that many black men under the age of 35 are very entrepreneurial and want to get ahead. “I believe there is a real potential for Trump among ambitious and aspirational black younger men.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


