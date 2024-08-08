BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Never Wake Up to Pee Again | Dr. Steven Gundry
S S R TRENDS
S S R TRENDS
19 followers
2
196 views • 9 months ago

It's a startling fact: approximately one in three adults in the United States reports not getting enough sleep each day. This issue is more than just about feeling tired. Adequate sleep is essential for our overall health and longevity. ———

Many of you may also experience frequent nighttime disruptions, such as bathroom trips or snoring. You are certainly not alone in this.

In this episode, I’ll share effective strategies to overcome these common sleep disturbances, ensuring you enjoy uninterrupted, restful nights.


healthfitnesspeehealth and fitness
