American Marine Veteran In Russian Gun Expo! Moscow Is Loaded!

Americans are not the only ones with Gun culture! I visit a Russian expo for weapons and body armor! Join me to see what sort of things people in Moscow do!
Plate Carrier +: https://wartechgear.com
Kevlar and SAPI plate: http://bastion-arms.ru
Weapon Attachments: https://www.key-arma.ru
Mirrored - Wild Siberia
Thanks to John M/Carl J for Link